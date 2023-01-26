To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the award-winning film, “Thoughts on Foxhunting,” filmmaker Tom Davenport and his Folkstreams film preservation network will offer a screening of a newly digitized version of the classic documentary on Saturday Feb. 4 at the Middleburg Community Center.
The showing is at 7 p.m. Filmmaker Tom Davenport plans to add a 4 p.m. viewing if the later show sells out. Davenport will speak before and after each presentation about the original production of the project.
Proceeds will benefit Emmanuel Church in Delaplane.
The 1972 production by Davenport and Harrison O’Connor was funded by the late Paul Mellon and the National Endowment for Humanities. Hume native and legendary huntsman Melvin Poe is featured, along with the award-winning hounds of the Orange County Hunt.
The story and action follow narration from Lord Peter Beckford's 18th-century "Thoughts on Hunting.” Late equestrian sports scholar, Alexander McKay-Smith, reads from Beckford’s classic.
The 30-minute film was originally shot in 16 mm format. It has been completely re-engineered in a 4k high definition, high resolution digital scan. The film was made from footage shot over six months with Poe and the Orange County hounds, using hand-held cameras on foot, on horseback and by using a then-cutting-edge “hound cam” that lets the viewer see the action from a “hound’s perspective.”
When he initially proposed a hunt country documentary for a National Endowment for the Arts grant to document “a slice of Americana,” Davenport was directed by many people to “go see Orange County Hunt huntsman Melvin Poe to get some insight,” Davenport recalled.
“Boy, did I ever get insight.”
His initial research led to the OCH kennels near The Plains where Davenport arrived just as the huntsman was skinning the carcass of a local landowner’s fallen livestock. “He was drinking a Pepsi,” Davenport remembered like it was yesterday.
Poe died in 2014. He was inducted into the Huntsman’s room, hunting’s Hall of Fame, in 2011.
“There’s this thought that foxhunting is snooty and rich, all tied up in English aristocracy. But here was this guy from Hume, a farmer, a countryman. He’s skinning a horse in his shirtsleeves, talking to me like it was the most normal thing in the world. He’s hunting the hounds and talking to everybody, landowners to the hired help. It took this sport from a print hanging on the wall to real and accessible.
“I knew it would be perfect.”
Davenport and O’Connor began gathering footage, from Poe’s own farm in Hume to the fields and forest between The Plains and Middleburg. Davenport paired scenes with passages from the Beckford work to trace a day of sport – preparation, training, excitement and anticipation of hounds and horses moving off and the thrilling sounds of the first “open,” when two dozen hounds bawl in unison as they set off cross-country to follow an invisible scent trail.
He interlaced footage of red foxes dashing across pastureland, darting over historic stone walls and jogging along rural country lanes. The memorable closing scene follows a solitary red fox trotting across a snow-covered field, at ease enough to pause and glance over both shoulders, as if contemplating the peaceful solitude of a quiet winter pasture.
“I loved building that storytelling device into the film,” Davenport says. “It captures the picture of Fauquier folklife.”
To reserve a ticket to the Feb. 4 screening, search “Thoughts on Foxhunting” at eventbrite.com.
