The Warrenton Fall Festival is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 on Main Street. Sponsored by the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce, the event will be the 43rd annual street festival in Old Town.
The festival will feature arts, music, crafters, strolling entertainment and festival food. A chamber press release said the Fall Festival has been named one of the top 20 events in the Southeastern United States.
On Fall Festival Day, this rural county seat opens its streets to a wide variety of artisans and crafters exhibiting and selling handmade jewelry, fine arts, candles, tee shirts, wood furniture and stained-glass goods from tents set up on Main Street. In addition, festival visitors will find a variety of vendors showcasing their services and community causes, as well as numerous food offerings from shaved ice to BBQ, providing a full day of fun, shopping, food and entertainment for all!
Admission is free. Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic, but there is parking on adjacent streets and parking lots.
