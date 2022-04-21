Warrenton is the official birthplace of Earth Day.
Bordered by pastures, ponds and pathways, “The Island of Thought,” as TIME magazine once dubbed Airlie, is where in 1969, Sen. Gaylord Nelson shared his idea with a group of students. The first "conservation governor" proposed a day of awareness to amplify environmental issues and to pressure politicians into action.
His idea united people across the United States, and they mobilized in the name of a sustainable environmental future.
Airlie continues its legacy, modeling environmentally thoughtful practices in its day-to-day operations. There has been a tree planted every Earth Day since the first announcement, including the one planted by Gaylord Nelson personally, when he returned there in 1993.
There are several ways to participate in Earth Day locally.
PASSIVELY: Pledge to protect
Fauquier County became a Bee City USA affiliate last month and joined forces to protect pollinators through education and outreach.
Bee City’s mission is explained at beecityusa.org. There are numerous options for busy bees to get involved.
Those interested may also sign the Xerces Society's Pollinator Protection Pledge.
PROACTIVELY: A call to arms (and farms)
The Fauquier Climate Change Group has a range of sustainable initiatives, including rooftop solar for businesses (in conjunction with the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce) and area water monitoring. The group is currently scheduling workshops.
The Fauquier Climate Coalition helps local businesspeople, like farmers, vintners and brewers, providing resources for them to incorporate sustainable practices (like solar energy) into their operations. Focusing on networking, workshopping, education outreach and community collaboration, the committee is also accepting volunteers and offering services.
Both groups are looking for people and businesses who want to learn about sustainability and climate change and volunteers to help with social media and organization. Cindy Burbank can answer questions about both organizations; she may be reached at cindy.burbank@comcast.net
INTERACTIVELY: Nothing but blue skies
For those looking to celebrate Earth Day in nature, Sky Meadows State Park is hosting a special Earth Day-themed hike. Rangers will guide attendees through unique ecosystems, nature zones and waterway and offer their expertise about the local landscape. The hike is 2.5 miles long and takes place on easy walking trails.
- Where: Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane (Boston Mill Road Trail near the park office)
- When: Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Bonus: Earth Day Explorer Outpost: The seven principles of “leave no trace,” Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Find more details here.
EDUCATIONALLY: A lesson in green vehicles
The St. James’ Episcopal Church Green Team will host an e-vehicle car show in the St. James’ parking lot (at the intersection of Beckham Street and S. 3rd Street, Warrenton) from 9 a.m. until noon on April 24.
Green Team spokeswoman Kathy Ellis said, “We’ll have three e-vehicles and one hybrid on display with their owners to talk about the pros and cons of each. We will also have a representative from Country Chevrolet and others who are knowledgeable about charging stations, electricity use and how to encourage the development of clean energy.”
Anyone who has an e-vehicle to add to the show may contact Kathy Ellis at cliftonfarm1@gmail.com.
