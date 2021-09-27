25th annual Fauquier Fall Farm Tour set for Oct. 9

Hayrides, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and plenty of hot apple cider are just a few of the fall staples that people can expect at the upcoming Fauquier Fall Farm Tour.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, a selection of eight farms, wineries and breweries will open their doors to the public for tours, tastings and a variety of activities for children and adults.
Stops on the farm tour will be clearly marked with signs and can be visited in any order. Some locations may charge fees.
Visitors to Cool Lawn Farm, for example, can get a behind-the-scenes look at the dairy farm that supplies the legendary Moo Thru ice cream. Farm staff will be offering hourly hayrides around the property, and baby calves will be on hand for petting and photo opportunities. Moo Thru ice cream will, of course, be part of the experience.
Messick’s Farm Market, along U.S. 28 outside Bealeton, will be hosting live music, food trucks, a corn maze and much more as part of its month-long Fall Festival. A $12 fee is required.
For the adults, Barking Rose Brewing Co. will have up to 20 beers on tap, as well as a special fall beer flight hand-picked by owner Matt Rose. Customers can take guided tours of the brewery facilities or simply enjoy the spectacle of apples and pumpkins being launched via Trebuchet.
Locust Hill Farm, Three Fox Brewery & Winery, Hartland Farm, Highwater Farm and Hayfield Farm will also be offering a variety of activities and fresh produce as designated tour stops.
The event, which is coordinated by the Fauquier Agricultural Development Department, will be held rain or shine. Pets will not be permitted at tour stops.
Those interested can find the brochure at www.fauquierag.com
https://www.fauquiercounty.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/33588/637662790265470000
