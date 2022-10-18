The Town of Warrenton’s annual Christmas parade down Main Street will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Premiere Hospitality in Marshall will produce the event.
The parade will proceed on the same route along Main Street as it has in the past, and will be accepting participant registrations and sponsorship applications from Oct. 19 until Nov. 18, as long as space is available.
Hero’s Bridge, a local veteran-serving non-profit, has been chosen by Premiere Hospitality to be this year’s Warrenton Christmas Parade’s benefactor. “This is a great opportunity for us to promote our name while also contributing to our community’s holiday celebrations,” said Molly Brooks, Hero’s Bridge CEO.
The parade has kicked off the holiday season in Warrenton for many years; it typically features more than 80 local businesses and nonprofit organizations with floats, decorated vehicles, pets and marchers.
This year, as in year's past, the parade will feature the season's first glimpse of Santa Claus.
Carlton Shutt, CEO of Premiere Hospitality, said that the agency will be coordinating all elements of the holiday event.
A portion of the parade proceeds will support six distinct programs that Hero’s Bridge operates to improve the quality of life for aging veterans in the five-county region of Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Madison and Orange.
Fireworks will not be part of the celebration this year, according to Lynne Bell, a consultant with Next Level Development.
