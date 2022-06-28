Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Cost: $12 per person; $6 first responders and their families; $6 senior; 3 and under free
Info: Independence Day celebration; activities; food trucks; goats and more
An 80s 4th of July
What: Totally 80s 4th celebration
When: Saturday, July 2; noon to 9 p.m.
Where: Death Ridge Brewery, 5393 Higher Ground Trail, Jeffersonton
Info: Wear summer 80s attire; food truck on site; live music with Radio Redline and fireworks
Fireworks at Great Meadow
What: 33rd year of Fourth of July fireworks
When: Monday, July 4; gates open at 5 p.m.; fireworks start at dusk.
Where: Great Meadow, 5089 Old Tavern Rd., The Plains
Details: There will be family games — corn hole toss, sack races, face painting, tug-of war and entertainment; polo exhibitions and hat and tailgate competitions; attendees may bring a picnic or purchase food on site; food trucks and a beer garden
Cost: General admission tickets are $40 per car (up to five passengers) in advance or $50 at the gate; Special tailgate packages, VIP passes and bus passes also available.
