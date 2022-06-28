Fireworks at the WARF

  • What: Fireworks display to celebrate the Fourth of July 
  • When: Friday, July 1, 9:25 p.m. 
  • Where: The WARF, 800 Waterloo Road, Warrenton  
  • Details: Fireworks will be set off from the highest hill of the soccer fields  
  • Cost: Free 
  • Info: The fields at the WARF will be closed, to ensure the safety of the public 

 Red, white and blue festival 

  • What: Stars and Stripes Festival 
  • When: Saturday, July 2; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Where: Messick's Farm Market, 6025 Catlett Road, Bealeton 
  • Cost: $12 per person; $6 first responders and their families; $6 senior; 3 and under free 
  • Info: Independence Day celebration; activities; food trucks; goats and more 

An 80s 4th of July 

  • What: Totally 80s 4th celebration 
  • When: Saturday, July 2; noon to 9 p.m. 
  • Where: Death Ridge Brewery, 5393 Higher Ground Trail, Jeffersonton 
  • Info: Wear summer 80s attire; food truck on site; live music with Radio Redline and fireworks 
Fireworks

A group of teenagers watched fireworks from the back of a pickup truck at Fauquier High School, part of a July 4th celebration in 2021.

Fireworks at Great Meadow

  • What: 33rd year of Fourth of July fireworks 
  • When: Monday, July 4; gates open at 5 p.m.; fireworks start at dusk. 
  • Where: Great Meadow, 5089 Old Tavern Rd., The Plains 
  • Details: There will be family games — corn hole toss, sack races, face painting, tug-of war and entertainment; polo exhibitions and hat and tailgate competitions; attendees may bring a picnic or purchase food on site; food trucks and a beer garden 
  • Cost: General admission tickets are $40 per car (up to five passengers) in advance or $50 at the gate; Special tailgate packages, VIP passes and bus passes also available.  
  • Tickets: www.gmjuly4th.com for information on tailgate packages and advance tickets   

Reading of the Declaration of Independence 

  • What: The Rotary Club of Warrenton will host a recitation of the Declaration of Independence 
  • When: Monday, July 4; noon 
  • Where: The steps of the district courthouse in Warrenton 

4th of July in Middleburg 

  • What: Middleburg's July 4th celebration  
  • When: Monday, July 4; 11 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. 
  • Where: Middleburg Community Center, 300 W. Washington St., Middleburg 
  • Cost: Free and open to public 
  • Info: Children's parade; activities; live music 

4th of July celebration

  • What: 4th of July celebration 
  • When: Monday, July 4; 11 a.m. 
  • Where: Lost Barrel Brewing, 36138 John Mosby Highway, Middleburg 
  • Info: Brews and live music all day

