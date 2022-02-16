Art camps put kids in the spotlight
Grab your paintbrush, dust off those dancing shoes and tune your instruments. It’s time to engage in self-expression and sizzle with self-esteem at an art-themed camp this summer. A wide range of summer camps are available to let creativity and confidence flow this summer. Read more >>
Summer campers explore musical theater through a production of ‘Willy Wonka, Jr.’
Fauquier Community Theatre invites local students to summer camp filled with “pure imagination.” Campers will perform the musical “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr.” Director Jeff Walker said, “This musical has so many possibilities for whimsical costumes, scenic design and an array of characters.” Read more >>
Avoid summer ‘brain-drain’ with STEM camps
Camps that focus on science, technology, engineering and math, the STEM subjects, offer campers—and parents—an opportunity to slow the “brain drain” that occurs for kids each summer. Read more >>
Verdun Adventure Bound summer camps connect kids to nature
The Rixeyville facility offers a variety of opportunities for children ages 7 to 17. Read more >>
Get into the game with sport camps
Summer camps are an opportunity for kids to improve athletic skills in their favorite sport or try out a variety of options to find the perfect fit. Read more >>
Family fun abounds in Fauquier
When it comes to making this summer even more memorable, take advantage of long days and camp-free weekends and get the whole family out for some affordable activities. Read more >>
Camps help kids explore the great outdoors
Time spent in nature also builds confidence, promotes creativity and teaches responsibility for the environment. Luckily, Virginia has many beautiful spaces where kids can enjoy spending time outside. Read more >>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.