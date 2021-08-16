On Saturday, about 50 people including government officials, nonprofit representatives and interested residents gathered on the banks of the Rappahannock River at Remington to celebrate the opening of a canoe/kayak launch on the county-owned Rector Tract. Another boat launch was completed this summer about 20 miles upriver near Waterloo, at the county-owned Riverside Preserve.

“I committed to getting this launch built and with the help of many, many hands, we got it done,” said Lee District Supervisor Chris Butler, who has advocated for more public access points to the river.

He implored residents and visitors to respect the Rector Tract, which has been for years the site of illegal dumping of trash. “Please use this, but for God’s sake, please respect it,” he told the assembled crowd. “Treat it like you all paid for it. Because in essence you did pay for it.”

The new boat launches mean that floating the river no longer requires fighting a maze of mud, brush and rocks to get a canoe or kayak to the water.

Residents have been accessing the river for decades via less-than-legal means, usually at bridges. The opening of Riverside Preserve and the Rector Tract, both now maintained by the Fauquier parks department, marked the first time in recent memory that residents could access the river via county parks. (The state game department’s access point at Kelly’s Ford is on the Culpeper County side of the river.)

The county provided funding for the design of the canoe/kayak launches, but other private organizations made major contributions.

The Rector Tract parcel was donated to the county by the American Battlefield Trust. (The river crossings at Remington were the sites of numerous engagements during the Civil War.) The Riverside Preserve property was donated by a private citizen.

Friends of the Rappahannock, the Piedmont Environmental Council, the PATH Foundation and the Virginia Environmental Endowment provided funding and volunteers for the development the river access points. Fauquier parks department staffers built the canoe/kayak launches with the help of volunteers.

According to Donald Johnson, chair of the Fauquier County Parks and Recreation Board, the county is in talks with Fauquier Springs Country Club about possibly establishing another public river access point there.