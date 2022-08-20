photo_ft_news_plane crash 2_082422.jpeg

Two planes crashed on Saturday during the Flying Circus Airshow's Hot Air Balloon Festival. One plane flipped upside down.

 Photo by Dominick A. Pucci, III
photo_ft_news_plane crash 1_082422.jpeg

Two planes crashed on Saturday during the Flying Circus Airshow's Hot Air Balloon Festival.
photo_ft_news_plane crash 4.jpeg

Two planes crashed on Saturday during the Flying Circus Airshow's Hot Air Balloon Festival. One plane flipped upside down.
photo_ft_news_plane crash 5_082422.jpeg

Michelle Pucci, a first grade teacher, was about to go for a plane ride when the two planes crashed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.