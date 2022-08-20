Virginia State Police responded to a two-plane crash on Ritchie Road in Bealeton on Saturday, Aug. 20 that left both pilots and two passengers with only minor injuries. The crash happened at 9:05 a.m., during the Flying Circus Airshow’s annual Hot Air Balloon Festival.
Sgt. Brent Coffey, spokesman for the VSP, said that the preliminary investigation revealed that a Stearman Aircraft was attempting to land when another Stearman Aircraft was attempting to take off. The two aircraft collided, which caused one of them to flip over.
Coffey said the pilot of the aircraft that was landing, a 62-year-old Warrenton man, suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene. A 50-year-old woman, who was a passenger, was also treated on the scene for minor injuries.
The pilot of the aircraft that was taking off, a 62-year-old man from Chesterfield, Virginia, and the passenger, a 14-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene and the crash remains under investigation, said Coffey, adding that the National Transportation Safety Board was also notified.
Dominick A. Pucci, III, was on the scene when the crash happened. He said he was taking a picture of his wife, Michelle Pucci, who was about to go up in a plane herself. He heard one of the workers exclaim and turned to see that the two planes had crashed.
Pucci spoke with passengers from both planes after the crash. “The 14-year-old girl was shook up; a middle-aged lady was very calm,” he said.
Michelle Pucci, who is a first grade teacher at Buckland Mills Elementary School in Gainesville, decided to get a refund for her ride since she knew it would take a while to clean up the wreckage, her husband said. The experience apparently did not scare her away from a plane ride however, her husband relayed, “She says she [go up] will another day.”
A Flying Circus employee said that the planned airshows and hot air balloon rides would continue as scheduled and would not be disrupted by the accident. The Hot Air Balloon Festival will continue on Sunday, Aug. 21
