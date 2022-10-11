France has Cannes, Utah has Sundance, and Fauquier County has the Middleburg Film Festival, set for Oct. 13 to 16 this year. The festival is the brainchild of Sheila Johnson, owner and developer of Middleburg’s Salamander resort. Johnson is an avid filmgoer and producer, as well as a member of the Sundance Film Institute.
The festival typically attracts film goers from all over the world, sometimes as many as 2,500. The screenings are held at various venues around Middleburg, including the Hill School, the Middleburg Community Center and the Salamander Resort. All the venues are easily accessible by shuttle.
In addition to screenings, the festival offers lectures and seminars led by cinematic luminaries (director Kenneth Branach spoke last year), dinners, a concert and some gala parties.
Films are powerful stuff, Johnson said: “Movies have a rare and magical ability to inspire, educate, engage and entertain. They lift us up out of our everyday lives, help us see others' points of view, and build new and much-needed bridges of empathy and understanding.” This year is the festival’s tenth anniversary.
Last year the festival screened eventual Oscar nominees “Power of the Dog,” “King Richard,” “Drive My Car” and “The Lost Daughter.”
One unique enticement of the festival is the inclusion of indie films and foreign language gems that audiences wouldn’t otherwise have access to, or even know about. A riveting offering in 2015 was an Icelandic film called “Rams,” about two brothers, sheep farmers, who have not spoken for years; it is at once hilarious and heartbreaking. An audience favorite in 2016 -- it got a standing ovation -- was “The Eagle Huntress,” the true story of a 13-year-old Mongolian girl who captures and trains an infant eagle to be a prize-winning competitor in fox hunting competitions.
Among this year’s offerings are “All Quiet On the Western Front,” based on Erich Remarque’s best-selling novel about the first world war. A young German soldier learns how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and despair as he fights for his life in the trenches.
“Decision to Leave” is a Hitchcockian thriller: a Korean business man plunges to his death from a mountaintop. Did he jump or was he pushed? A charismatic young detective suspects the man’s beautiful wife of murder.
“The Woman King” takes a fascinating look at the Agojie, an all-female unit of warriors who in the 1800s protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey.
The black comedy “White Noise,” adapted from the best-selling eponymous novel by Don DeLillo, stars the charismatic Adam Driver as Jack Gladney, professor of Hitler studies at the College-on-the-Hill, husband to Babette and father to four children/stepchildren. Gladney is devastated by "the Airborne Toxic Event," a cataclysmic train accident that casts chemical waste over his town.
Special events include a Thursday night VIP dinner and reception, an opening night film and after party, and a tenth anniversary concert, as well as conversations with a number of the directors of the festival films. For Oscar aficionados, “Coffee and Contenders” offers a discussion with film luminaries about the upcoming Oscars.
The festival’s website (middleburgfilm.org) provides a complete account of this year’s 46 films, with synopses and cast members. Single tickets for most of the showings cost $18; opening and closing night viewings and some special attractions are $30.
An advance ticket purchase of $3,000 will allow admission to just about anything. The $1,200 Cinephile Pass gives admission to the opening night film and after party on Oct. 13, entry to all regular films, and to the tenth anniversary party.
