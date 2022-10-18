It has been called “the most beautiful race in the world,” and it takes place every year in May, across 1,000 miles in Italy. Now, the organizers of the 1000 Miglia will hold a qualifying event for the Italian 1000 Miglia in the U.S. – in and around Middleburg.
The event will feature one full day of training, three days of racing, with more than 50-time trials. The event will finish on Italian soil at the Italian Embassy in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 22. The winner will be awarded the first Coppa USA; the eight best crews will qualify for the 1000 Miglia 2023 in Italy next May.
At 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, competing cars will line up on North Madison Street in Middleburg and drive 200 miles in a southern loop. From 5 to 7 p.m. there will be cars and cocktails at Creighton Farms (22050 Creighton Farms Drive, Aldie). VIPs may see the cars, meet the drivers and have cocktails.
At 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, cars start on North Madison and drive a loop through Middleburg and The Plains. From 3:30 to 5 p.m., cars will line up in Middleburg and compete in the Middleburg Cup. From 5 to 7 p.m., there will be a street festival with cars on display. This event is free to the public. Food trucks will be available with food for sale, along with merchandise.
At 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, cars will line up in Middleburg and depart for D.C.
Visit www.1000miglia.it/warmupusa2022 or www.middleburgva.gov/1000miglia for more information.
