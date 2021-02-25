OFFENSE
QB: Dylan Bailey, Sr.
RB: Mason Gay, Sr.
WR: Wyatt Hicks, Sr.
WR: Keegan Shipe, Sr./Russell Morton, Sr.
WR: A.J. Johnson, Sr./Colin Cooper, Sr.
TE: Jordan Hicks, Sr.
TE: Austin Jacobs, Jr.
C: R.J. Helton, Sr.
G: Jordan Woodson, Sr.
G: Michael Baldwin, Sr.
LT: Colby Lewis, Jr.
RT: Chris Richards, Jr.
LG: Dallas Cash, Jr./Nick Bryant, Soph.
DEFENSE
DT: Jordan Woodson, Sr.
DT: Michael Baldwin, Sr.
NG: Shawn Owens, Sr./ Dallas Cash, Jr./Nick Bryant, Soph.
ILB: Jordan Hicks, Sr.
ILB: Austin Jacobs, Jr.
ILB: Royce Hall, Jr.
SS: Keegan Shipe, Sr.
FS: Wyatt Hicks, Sr.
S: Tyler Dyson, Jr.
CB: A.J. Johnson, Sr.
CB: Mason Gay, Sr./Coy Shepard, Jr.
