LIBERTY STARTING LINEUP

OFFENSE
QB: Landon Triplett, Sr.
LT: Colby Lewis, Sr.*
LG: Mason Woodson, Jr.*
C: Dylan Richards, Soph.
RT: Lane Heron, Soph.
RT: Nick Bryant, Jr.
WR: Chase Oliver, Sr.*
WR: Joey Triplett, Jr.
Slot: Dom Coles, Soph.
FB: Logan Cash, Soph./Connor Mahek, Sr.
TB: Dre Booth, Soph./John Embry, Sr.*/Cody Owens, Sr.
PK: Nick Paratore, Sr.*
P: Cody Owens, Sr.
DEFENSE
NG: Dallas Cash, Sr.
DT: Kevon Bumbery, Jr.
DT: Bristen Umberger, Soph.
LB: Austin Jacobs, Sr.*
LB: Brandon Martinez, Jr./Noah Chinault, Sr.
OLB: Corbin Barb, Jr.
CB: Jayden Ulloa, Soph.
S: Amr Ismael, Jr.
S: Jacob Laws, Sr.
S: Jonathan Story, Jr.
*Returning starter
