LETTER: Vote to maintain voter protections

Every year is election year here in Virginia, and this year we are casting our ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all members of the Virginia House of Delegates. Early voting kicked off on Sept. 17. Oct. 12 is the deadline to register to vote before the Nov. 2 election.

The right to vote is essential to a well-functioning democracy, and no less than five Constitutional Amendments safeguard this sacred right (14th, 15th, 19th, 24th, 26th amendments). Thanks to the democratic majority in the legislature, Virginia has become a national leader in voter protection. Since winning their majority in 2019, Democrats have taken historic steps to “expand the franchise and allow Virginians to have their voices heard,” according to Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.

During the 2021 legislative session, Democrats passed HB 1890, the Voting Rights Act of Virginia, on a party line vote of 55-45.

Fauquier County’s two Republican delegates, Michael Webert (R-Va. 18th) and Mark Cole (R-Va. 88th), joined all their GOP colleagues in voting ‘no.’ Only Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D-Va. 31st) voted to make accessing the ballot easier for all Virginians. Many of the measures contained in the bill are already in effect:

  • Creating a permanent absentee vote-by mail option
  • Removing the excuse requirement for absentee voting
  • Establishing Election Day as a state holiday
  • Expanding voter identification law to include certain non-photo IDs
  • Making voter registration applications available at high schools and colleges
  • Permitting early voting on Sundays
  • Allowing persons with disabilities or injuries to vote outside their polling places
  • Ensuring every voter can cast their ballot freely without threats, intimidation and misinformation

If you believe that providing equal access to the polls to all eligible voters strengthens our democracy, please cast your ballot for the party that shares your view. Take advantage of whichever option works for you, and vote for Democrats between now and Nov. 2.

Andrea Martens

Sumerduck

