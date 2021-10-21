LETTER: Repeal of right to work laws would level the playing field

Last week a letter to the editor defended Virginia’s right to work law. (“Virginia should remain a right to work state,” Oct. 13) The law makes it illegal for an employer to require union membership or to require non-union workers to pay union dues as a condition of employment.
I don’t know the writer personally, but I know of him, and from what I know, he was fair to and respectful of his employees. They returned the favor by opting not to unionize, all without the influence or assistance of the right to work law. So, does he even have a dog in this fight?
And is right to work fair and just? It discourages union membership, which is the only thing giving workers influence that even approaches the influence of the vast wealth at the top. That is the real and sole reason right to work laws exist, to weaken labor’s voice in the political arena.
Let’s remember that a repeal of right to work, in itself, won’t force anything on anyone. Union workers can come to the table saying they have won good pay and benefits through hard work and sacrifice and that the non-union employees who are enjoying the fruits of the union’s efforts should help pay for them. The employer in turn, can say, “Hell, no!” Let the negotiations begin.
If the union prevails, workers will be free to either pay dues or seek employment at companies like last week’s letter writer’s where things are so good that there is no need for unions and dues. Whatever the upshot is, it will have occurred between private parties without a government thumb on the scales.
Right-to-work laws are unfair because they weaken, however indirectly, only the party that favors labor. They don’t exact any concession from a party standing with management. Repealing them will allow both political parties to compete for contributions from labor and/or management on a level playing field.
Terry McAuliffe supports repeal, Glenn Younkin does not. Vote Democratic this fall. No, really, vote Democratic. Vote early at the registrar’s office in Warrenton or on Nov. 2 in your precinct.
Keith Selbo
Warrenton
