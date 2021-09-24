LETTER: Our Latino community is growing in size, contribution and importance to Fauquier

Last week’s well-attended Latino Festival held at Eva Walker Park in Warrenton was a success by many metrics, including the diversity of those who attended. That diversity reinforces how our residents see the importance of the Latino community for the future success of our region. Most important, it illustrates the degree to which Fauquier County is open and welcoming to the contributions that Latino culture makes to enrich our lives as a modern diverse community.
The 2020 Census revealed dramatic growth of the Latino community’s size and importance in the U.S., Virginia and Fauquier County. In Fauquier County, the Hispanic or Latino population grew even more dramatically than it did nationwide: from 4,178 persons or 6.4% of the county’s population in 2010, to 7,793 or 10.7% of Fauquier’s population in 2020 -- an increase of 86.5% in the decade! (Sources: https://www.census.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2021/population-changes-nations-diversity.html and https://data.rgj.com/census/total-population/totalal-population-change/fauquier-county-virginia/050-51061/ .)
Civic participation by Latinos is rising both in Fauquier and across Virginia and the rest of the country. We should encourage this trend. In Virginia, the Latino vote was 61% Democratic vs. 35% Republican, a slightly lower margin for Democrats than the national average, but still demonstrating a strong Latino preference for Democratic candidates. (Source: Americas Society/Council of the Americas using exit polling data: https://www.as-coa.org/articles/chart-how-us-latinos-voted-2020-presidential-election.
Why should Fauquier Latino voters support Democratic candidates? Jobs, education, healthcare, the climate crisis, voting rights and government spending priorities -- these are basic issues for all of us.
Government spending priorities are key: Republicans’ dramatically different budget plans are likely to hurt the Latino community. Candidate Glenn Youngkin plans large tax cuts which will reduce funding for schools and other services, with no details on how the budget would work without that revenue. (See: https://www.wric.com/news/politics/local-election-hq/youngkin-announces-major-education-plan-proposal-for-sweeping-tax-cuts/ )
Voting for Democrats will also support diversity and fair representation in government positions: Terry McAuliffe as governor and Hala Ayala as lieutenant governor are likely to bring more diverse appointments and staff into leadership positions, which can also encourage more diversity in local leadership. If you are at the table, you help shape policies.
Let us continue to celebrate the rising profile and contributions of the Latino community in Fauquier County. And let us encourage them to support Democratic candidates, to keep our county, state and nation friendly to the revitalizing force of new arrivals to this country and to the value of cultural diversity.
Nigel Ogilvie
The Plains
