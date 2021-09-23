LETTER: Letter on women’s rights was ‘hit piece on Republicans’

Truer words could never be spoken as it applies to the clever use of women’s rights as an attention grabber in the Fauquier Times (Sept. 15, “Don’t be fooled: Women’s rights are on the ballot this November”) opinion piece by Kathryn Kadilak. This is nothing more than a hit piece on Republicans running for office come November with little information that I challenge you find discussing women’s rights other than their right to choose, or not, to get pregnant — a woman’s choice undeniably.
The author digresses into areas of firearm possession as if it has nothing to do with a woman’s choice, seemingly ignorant that the sale of guns to women has increased remarkedly of the last two years. (A report containing the preliminary results from the 2021 National Firearms Survey obtained by the Wall Street Journal indicates that, for the first time, women are purchasing guns at a rate like men.)
She then closes out her article discussing all the ramifications of unwanted pregnancies, date rape of our young girls, sexual abuse of minors and even rights to wear or not facial masks, to get or not get a vaccine. Women’s rights?
I know of no Republican running for office in Virginia’s coming election who favors date rape, sexual abuse of woman at any age. A better protection against such crimes could start with teaching our young, as well as older, women to make better choices as to who they date, hang out with and the like. What I never read in this article was the choice, or not, of the human life created in such pregnancies protected by our Constitution.
Ms. Kadilak would be better served by taking her own advice as she relates to religious opinions about birth control and one’s political beliefs. In brief, “If your religious or personal beliefs dictate that you will not use contraception or not get an abortion so be it. Don’t. However, do not impose your belief system on the rest of us (italics mine).”
As Ms. Kadilak’s last sentence is a pitch for voting Democrat in November, I say, not imposing one’s political choices on others is good advice.
Ron Nist
Warrenton
