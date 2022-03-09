I wanted to tell the community that the Friends of Rectortown fundraiser for the Claude Thompson Elementary School Endowment was a smashing success. Our goal was to raise $100,000 over three years. We reached it in six weeks.
Amazing.
There is great love for the school, its teachers and principal, which carried the day.
Let me share a poignant note I received from an alumnus who went there years ago; "I am an alum. I attended what was then Northwestern Elementary many years ago. Claude Thompson was the principal.
“The school opened a whole new world to me. At that time, and I assume now still, the student body was a mix of those who had much and those who had very little. I was in the latter group. When I heard about the endowment, I wanted to send along some small token of the appreciation I have for the care I received and the start that was given to me at Thompson Elementary."
That tradition continues.
The gifts came from a wide area, as a result of the article about the fundraiser that you all ran in the newspaper. Thank you for that, Robin Earl and the Fauquier Times.
I hope our community will support your good work through your foundation owner, the Piedmont Journalism Foundation.
Best,
Hank Lavine
for the Friends of Rectortown, Inc.
P.S. Many folks wanted to contribute clothing, but the school has no facility to keep such donations. To respond, the Rectortown United Methodist Church (3043 Rectortown Road, Rectortown) has set up a program to accept clothing donations.
Pam, at the church (540-364-1066), can give folks the details.
