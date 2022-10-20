In recent months, the Fauquier Times has provided outstanding coverage of issues that swirl around the proposed Amazon Data Center on Blackwell Road.
Articles have shed much-needed light on the 2021 zoning amendment process; the resignation of the Warrenton town manager and associated conflict of interest questions; parallels with Haymarket’s citizen revolt over a transmission line; citizen protests in Prince William County and criticisms of Amazon’s recent noise report to the town. It is an impressive body of work, on an issue with enormous implications for the future of the town and the county.
While the Fauquier Times has been reporting on these issues, a dozen residents from Citizens for Fauquier County and “Protect Fauquier” have been out canvassing at local events and in neighborhoods. We have been distributing information about the data center, electric substation and transmission lines, answering questions and asking residents to sign our petition.
When we started canvassing at September’s “First Friday,” on Main Street in Warrenton, we found two things. First, those who were aware of the proposed data center on Blackwell Road were overwhelmingly opposed. Second, many people were not yet aware of the potential data center, the eight-acre electric substation and the threat of overhead transmission lines in the county and the town.
As we continued to canvass the Warrenton Farmers Market, Fall Festival and in Warrenton neighborhoods in September and October, we found awareness of the issue increased dramatically – and so has the opposition to the data center and the excessive power infrastructure that Dominion and Amazon have proposed.
I estimate that at least 80% of the individuals that we approach are opposed, about 15% are indifferent and no more than 3% to 5% percent are supportive. I base these estimates on my own experience canvassing and the feedback from my fellow volunteers.
It is remarkable to have such a one-sided response to a significant issue. The opposition to the data center runs throughout the town and the county. It crosses all the political lines. And it is deep-seated, rooted in a vow to preserve the specialness that marks this town and county; that differentiates us from Loudoun and Prince William counties, and all of northern Virginia.
Those who are signing our petition live in all neighborhoods – Northrock, Oak Springs, Haiti Street, Marshall, Whites Mill, Woods at Warrenton, New Baltimore, Snow Hill, Warrenton Chase, Warrenton Lakes, Whippoorwill, Millwood. …
We will continue to canvass. I believe that the opposition will continue to increase. We hope the town council is listening to us, and we hope they are reading Fauquier Times articles, too.
One more important point: We are not anti-growth, and we are not blind to the need for a stronger tax base – but there are better ways to grow and strengthen the tax base than acceding to the demands of Amazon and Dominion – and to the proliferation of data centers and transmission lines that will forever change the town and county that we treasure.
Cindy Burbank (member of Protect Fauquier)
Warrenton
