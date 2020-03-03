Fauquier Hospital celebrated leap day with 7 pound, 3 ounce Parker Joel Funk. He was born to Jillian and Winton Funk on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10:28 a.m. Parker’s parents joked about how 3-year-old Kelsey was very eager to see her baby brother but was even more excited when she received a new Barbie doll as her big sister gift.
“Parker was an in vitro fertilization baby. We feel very blessed and excited to have him!” said Jillian Winton.
As it turns out, Parker’s godfather -- Jillian Funks's brother -- was also a leap year baby.
