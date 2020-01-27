Every Wednesday during the legislative session, the Virginia chapter of the League of Women Voters hosts a roundtable featuring legislators and speakers before members head to the State Capitol to lobby lawmakers.
Deb Wake, president of the Virginia chapter, considers education a priority for the nonpartisan political organization and utilizes the members’ experience and knowledge to cultivate different perspectives.
“We’re always trying to learn and take advantage of the power of our membership,” Wake said.
The group started with a discussion of gun control bills, citing the recent massive gun rights rally as a wake-up call to create stricter legislation.
“There's the right to gun ownership, but there's also the right to be free from intimidation by the people who show up with their firepower for the express purpose of intimidation,” Wake said.
The league was joined this week by the American Civil Liberties Union; the groups promoted criminal justice reform legislation. Both groups want lawmakers to eliminate the use of solitary confinement, calling it “inhumane.”
Last year, the General Assembly passed a law requiring state prisons to report data on prisoners placed in solitary confinement, including information on their sex, ethnicity, race, age, mental health and medical status. Prisons also must report why and how long a prisoner has been placed in solitary confinement and the security level of the confinement. The ACLU feels that it is not enough.
The ACLU’s position is: “Solitary confinement jeopardizes public safety, wastes taxpayer dollars, and can cause serious lifelong psychological harm and trauma.”
Justin Patterson, a correctional officer at Sussex 1 State Prison in Sussex County, said the mental health effects of solitary confinement depends on the situation.
“I've seen offenders who have been in solitary confinement for years thriving in population now. I've seen people who have been in there for weeks and start to lose it,” Patterson said. “It's a case by case basis in my experience.”
House Bill 1284, introduced by Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, would “prohibit the use of isolated confinement in state correctional facilities and juvenile correctional centers.” The bill is currently sitting in a subcommittee.
According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, short-term solitary confinement was reduced by 66% from January 2016 to June 2019 as a part of the Restrictive Housing Pilot Program.
Patterson argues that solitary confinement is necessary within the prison system.
“We are dealing with very dangerous individuals in an environment which breeds violence,” Patterson said. “Solitary confinement isn't just used as a disciplinary procedure, it's also used for safety purposes.”
The ACLU also wants to change the definition of petit larceny. Currently it applies to thefts of goods worth less than $500, which a spokesman said is one of the lowest in the country. The organization wants to raise the threshold to $1,500, according to Ashna Khanna, legislative director. A House bill proposing that change died last year in a committee.
“We're seeing this entire system of how people are becoming disenfranchised, how people are becoming incarcerated, and we know that it disproportionately is black or brown people,” Khanna said.
Del. Joseph Lindsey, D-Norfolk, and Del. Kaye Kory, D-Falls Church, proposed HB 101, which would increase the grand larceny minimum to $750 but a Courts of Justice subcommittee voted down the measure Friday.
Gov. Ralph Northam has voiced support for current legislation to raise the grand larceny threshold to $1,000, doubling the threshold that it was raised to in the last session.
The League of Women Voters and the ACLU also are working on reforming the pretrial system, which the ACLU said largely affects people of color who may not be able to afford bail. Other topics discussed at the round table included no-excuse absentee voting and legalization of marijuana.
