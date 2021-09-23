Land Trust of Virginia hosts 4th annual BIKE THE GRAVEL: Tour de Conservation Easement

WHAT: The Land Trust of Virginia, a nonprofit organization that partners with private landowners who voluntarily protect and preserve properties with significant historic, scenic, or ecological value, will host their 4th Annual Bike the Gravel: Tour de Conservation Easement. First launched in 2017, LTV’s Bike the Gravel was created to showcase some of the best gravel roads throughout Virginia’s piedmont region and educate a key constituent of people who enjoy open space and exploring back country roads ̶ bicyclists.
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at 8 a.m.
WHERE: Buchanan Hall, 8549 John S. Mosby Highway, Upperville, Va. 20184
Info: The ride begins and ends at Buchanan Hall. 350 cyclists will be there to participate in three routes through five protected properties, the Gravel Grinder (65.64 miles), the Gravel Paradise (34.08 miles) and the Gravel Explorer (18.25 miles). A mass start will begin promptly at 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.