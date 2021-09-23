You have permission to edit this article.
Land Trust of Virginia hosts 4th annual BIKE THE GRAVEL: Tour de Conservation Easement

Scenic one-of-a-kind ride through private properties takes place on September 25th

rappahannock rough ride illustration

WHAT: The Land Trust of Virginia, a nonprofit organization that partners with private landowners who voluntarily protect and preserve properties with significant historic, scenic, or ecological value, will host their 4th Annual Bike the Gravel: Tour de Conservation Easement. First launched in 2017, LTV’s Bike the Gravel was created to showcase some of the best gravel roads throughout Virginia’s piedmont region and educate a key constituent of people who enjoy open space and exploring back country roads ̶ bicyclists.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at 8 a.m.

WHERE: Buchanan Hall, 8549 John S. Mosby Highway, Upperville, Va. 20184

Info: The ride begins and ends at Buchanan Hall. 350 cyclists will be there to participate in three routes through five protected properties, the Gravel Grinder (65.64 miles), the Gravel Paradise (34.08 miles) and the Gravel Explorer (18.25 miles). A mass start will begin promptly at 8 a.m.

