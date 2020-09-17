The face on the book jacket of a new historical novel called “Iceman Awakens” will look familiar to Kettle Run High School students. Sharon Krasny, an AP English teacher, took the last five years writing it between classes. “It wasn’t five straight years of writing,” she said, “It was more like when we had snow days. It was more like five years of avoiding writing it.”
During an interview last week, Krasny was a little disjointed. She had just finished a day of synchronistic teaching and was out of words. “It’s exhausting,” she admitted.
“Iceman Awakens” tells the backstory of the real-life discovery of a mummy by two hikers on Sept. 19, 1991. Forgotten and frozen for 5,000 years, the most studied corpse in the world -- known as Ötzi -- was found emerging from a glacier on the Italian Alps.
Archaeologists have learned a lot about the Neolithic man in the last 29 years. “I was intrigued by what they were learning about who he was,” said Krasny. “He was shot in the back, they found. And he was in a nasty fight the day before he was killed. There were two bones in his hand that had cuts from an ax.”
Krasny has been corresponding with an archeologist who is working to unravel the mystery. “He had a quiver with 14 arrows, but only two of them had feathers and arrowheads and they were both sawn in half. Seemed like sabotage to me. There was a whole drama playing out around this man.”
Krasny took what is known about Otzi and filled in the gaps. For instance, the mummy had 61 tattoos, placed along the body’s healing points, so she infused her character – who she named Gaspare -- with the knowledge of a medicine man. Scientists believe that he was left-handed (because of the way he tied feathers onto his arrows), so Krasny’s character is left-handed too. Gaspare wore clothes made of bearskin, so in “Iceman Awakens,” Gaspare encounters a bear.
The hero of the story is only 13 years old in the book, but Ötzi, say archeologists, was between 43 and 45 when he died. Krasny said she’s working on a sequel. “I’ve got to get him up on that mountain where he was killed.” She said she would have done it in the first volume, but “as a first-time author, the publisher didn’t want a 600-page book.”
Krasny admitted that she got lucky when it came to finding a publisher (Koehler Books). One of the people giving a talk at a writing conference she attended happened to be an acquisition editor. “He said, ‘I’ll be happy to read your manuscript.’ It doesn’t usually happen like that.”
She also got help with marketing. Shelley Norden, English teacher at Fauquier High School, created a video for the book’s website, www.sharonkrasny.com.
Norden said, “Sharon and I worked together at Kettle Run and have grown to be good friends over the years. … We started talking about the things she needed to do to promote her book- things like creating a website, a book trailer, and sharing information on social media. I immediately offered to create her book trailer.
“Sharon has worked so hard on this book. I would encourage everyone in the community to support her efforts and buy ‘Iceman Awakens.’ Although it’s not being released until November, I have already reserved my copy on Amazon.com.
“I’m hoping this is just the first of many novels from this amazing writer.”
As an English teacher herself, Krasny has been teaching about literature for more than a decade, but she learned something about the process while writing her novel. “I didn’t realize how much problem solving there is. It’s very strategic. You have to get the character from point A to point B. You can’t just create a magic unicorn to solve the problem.”
Krasny admitted she doesn’t use an outline. “I walk and figure it out. I let my problem solving change the trajectory of the story.” She said that when she started writing, “I wouldn’t have predicted it would come out this way… It was an organic process.”
Another part of the process surprised her too. “While I was writing, I tried to stay as distant from this man as possible. I tried very hard to be objective, to not allow myself to come into the story at all. About two-thirds of the way through, I realized I’m in the story. What he struggled with, I also struggle with. It was the coolest revelation.”
Although Krasny is happy that her project was able to bring dignity and respect to this ancient character, she admits that it was a challenge, “Sometimes, I wanted to kill him myself.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.