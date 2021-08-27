KETTLE RUN STARTING LINEUP

OFFENSE
QB: Beau Lang, Sr.
TB: Peyton Mehaffey, Jr.*
FB: Merrick Bemony, Sr.*
WR: Jordan Tapscott, Jr.*
WR: Jacob Robinson, Sr.*
TE: Abram Chumley, Jr.
LT: Zach Thompson, Sr.*
LG: Ethan Tabit, Sr.*
C: Mitch Pfeiffer, Sr.*
RG: Tadeo Rushing, Sr.
RT: Garrett Hall, Sr.*
DEFENSE
DE: Josh Witte, Jr.*
DE: Abram Chumley, Jr.*
DT: Ethan Tabit, Sr.*
NG: Merrick Bemony, Sr.
LB: Peyton Mehaffey, Jr.*
LB: Logan Branham, Sr.*
S: Andrew Strickland, Sr.
S: Sam Rodgers, Soph.*
S: Jacob Robinson, Sr.*
CB: Jordan Tapscott, Jr.*
CB: Kamran DiNicolantonio, Sr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Devin Wilkes
PK: Ella Slevin, Sr.
Kick returners: Tapscot, Robinson, Rodgers.
