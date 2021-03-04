Kettle Run starting lineup

OFFENSE
QB: Elijah Chumley, Sr.
TB: Brandon Strickland, Sr./Peyton Mehaffey, Soph.
FB: Merrick Bemony, Jr.
WR: Jordan Tapscott, Soph./Jacob Robinson, Jr.
WR: Alden Williams, Sr.
WR: Ahmal Williams, Sr.
LG: Ethan Tabit, Jr.
LT: Josh Witte, Soph.
C: Mitch Pfeiffer, Jr.
RG: Zach Thompson, Jr.
RT: Garrett Hall, Jr.
DEFENSE
DL: Nic Gaina, Sr./Garrett Hall, Jr.
DL: Ethan Tabit, Jr.
DL: Mykai Edmounds, Sr.
DL: Abram Chumley, Soph./Nick Fasce, Sr.
ILB: Peyton Mehaffey, Soph./Justin Ankers, Sr.
ILB: Brandon Strickland, Sr./Logan Branham, Jr.
FS: Sam Rodgers, Fr.
SS: Jacob Robinson, Jr.
WS: Hunter Mendel, Sr.
CB: Alden Williams, Sr.
CB: Jordan Tapscott, Soph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.