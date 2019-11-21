Kenneth Franklin Downs, age 67, of Culpeper, VA, passed away November 10, 2019 at his residence. Born July 15, 1952 to David Earl Downs and Doris Rollins Downs Inskeep, he made his life as a stonemason. All services are private.
