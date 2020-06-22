Kettle Run golfer Reece Massei is the fourth Massei sports star. Stephen was a golf and basketball standout at Liberty, graduating in 2009. Connor was a basketball and golf star at Kettle Run, graduating in 2010. Both attended James Madison University.
Stephen, 29, is a partner in a staffing company he and a buddy started in Arlington. Connor, 28, is a Senior Customer Success Specialist for a newly formed cybersecurity company in Arlington called Ostendio. Both brothers still play hoops and are single digit handicap golfers.
A talented dancer, their sister Sara graduated from Kettle Run in 2018 and is a rising junior at the University of Virginia.
-PETER BREWINGTON
