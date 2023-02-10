Twenty-four-year old Charles “Trip” Bopp, III, of Remington was fatally shot April 22, 2021. He was a dedicated dairy farmer.
A third co-conspirator convicted of murdering Fauquier County farmer “Trip” Bopp was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 9, to 29 years in prison after she made a tearful plea to a judge for leniency.
“I wish I could go back in time,” defendant Jury Guerra, 30, of Woodbridge, told Circuit Court Judge James Plowman. “I never intended for anyone to get hurt, let alone killed,” she said. “I have destroyed many lives. I am so ashamed of what I have done.”
She pleaded for leniency so that her children would not have to grow up without a mother. Guerra also said that she had cooperated fully with prosecutors and took full responsibility for her actions.
A sister, Doris Guerra, testified on Guerra’s behalf, saying that Guerra suffered from bipolar illness and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and needed help for those conditions. “I believe she deserves a second chance,” she said.
Just before Plowman handed down Guerra’s sentence, he asked her if she had anything else to say. “I’m sorry,” she said, sniffling and looking down at the table where she sat, her feet shackled.
Plowman sentenced Guerra to a total of 29 years in prison. It breaks down this way: 35 years for first-degree murder, with 15 years of the sentence suspended; 25 years for armed burglary, with 20 years suspended; and four years for conspiracy to commit armed burglary.
In addition, Plowman ordered Guerra to serve 10 years of supervised probation after her prison time.
“The role that you played in this was not insignificant,” Plowman told Guerra before handing down his sentence. Although Guerra was not at the scene of the murder, she is the one who got the ball rolling on events that led to Bopp’s murder, Plowman said.
Prosecutors previously presented evidence suggesting that Guerra helped plan the attempted burglary that led to Bopp's death but did not say she was present at the scene.
Under the “concert of action” provision of Virginia law, however, it doesn’t matter that she wasn’t there. Anyone directly involved in an armed burglary that results in a homicide is guilty of first-degree murder, so positively identifying the triggerman is less important than determining that the defendants were involved in an armed burglary-turned-murder.
Bopp, the son of a retired high-ranking Fauquier County sheriff’s deputy, was shot and killed April 22, 2021, at his home on a farm near Remington. Four people have been convicted of his murder and other felonies.
Prosecutors presented text messages, videos, cell phone location data and, in one instance, GPS data from a court-ordered ankle monitor worn by one of the defendants, to argue that the homicide occurred because the defendants were trying to rob a nearby residence but went to the wrong address.
Two other co-conspirators were sentenced in January for their roles in the botched robbery. Darren Davis, 38, was sentenced to 82 years in prison, and José Pereira, 33, was sentenced to 52 years.
Sentencing for a fourth defendant, Martin Martinez, 31, Manassas, was delayed until 1 p.m. April 20, in part to give defense attorneys time to study the results of the presentence investigation — a document intended to help courts determine a fair and appropriate sentence.
Thursday’s sentence hearing — and the trial of all four defendants — was held at the Loudoun County courthouse in Leesburg because Plowman had concerns about the security of Fauquier County court facilities. Bopp’s father, Charlie, comforted his mother, Sue, throughout the hearing, rubbing her back and holding her hand. They and other family members declined to comment after the hearing.
