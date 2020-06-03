Jean Taylor of Catlett has joined the board of directors of Oak View National Bank in Warrenton. She is a senior consultant for federal services, cyber defense with Coalfire, an independent cyber management company.
“We are thrilled to add someone of Jean’s experience and expertise to our board of directors,” stated Michael Ewing, Oak View 7vice chairman and CEO. He continued, “Her depth of knowledge will be greatly beneficial to the board and to the bank as a whole. As banking becomes increasingly dependent on technology, it is critical for us to focus on our digital operations. Jean’s willingness to share her skills with us will be instrumental now and going forward.”
Taylor has worked in the information assurance/cybersecurity field for more than 18 years, supporting the delivery of information security continuous monitoring and governance support for the Department of Defense and intelligence communities, Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies. She has extensive experience in project management; information technology; cybersecurity; compliance; security assessments, and certification and accreditation processes.
In 2002, Taylor, in collaboration with her husband and business partner Dennis Taylor, co-launched Paradigm Solutions, a Virginia-based business and management consulting firm serving Fauquier, Culpeper, Loudon, Fairfax, Prince William, Spotsylvania and Stafford. Together, they have provided solutions to their clients that include: business consulting and coaching; organizational assessments; process reviews and improvement; business and strategic planning; marketing planning and project management.
