Jake Waldo graduated in May with honors and a 3.79 grade point average.
But he was arguably even better in the football classroom, effectively graduating magna cum laude.
Waldo had the rare ability to meticulously prepare for opposing teams by absorbing scouting reports and film, then deftly apply that information in games as one of Liberty’s middle linebackers.
“To be as good as he was with the scouring report, that’s a great attribute to have,” former Eagles head coach Sean Finnerty said. “You don’t see that a lot.”
That knack, combined with the overall dedication needed to be a three-sport athlete, helped make Waldo the 2019 Fauquier Times Liberty Boys Athlete of the Year.
“He’d look at the scouring report Monday, and by Tuesday he knew it word for word,” Finnerty said. “It showed how intelligent he was.
“He became a student of the game,” the coach said, “and that helped him become a better linebacker.”
Waldo was often responsible for making sure Liberty’s defensive linemen and linebackers were aligned correctly, sometimes physically pulling or pushing teammates into their appropriate positions. He also coordinated blitzes and made other adjustments to the Eagles’ defense based on offensive formations shown by opposing teams.
“He was very good with his keys,” Finnerty said. “He knew what he was reading every game, every play. He knew how to put people in the right spot.”
Waldo knew because spent a couple hours each week watching film.
“I definitely enjoyed preparing,” the 18-year-old from Bealeton said. “But it [also] felt like menial labor watching the same plays over and over to find little tendencies.”
Waldo helped the Eagles earn a region playoff berth in 2017 en route to a 9-3 record before helping Liberty finish this past season at 5-5.
As a 5-foot-9, 190-pounds linebacker, he didn’t have elite size or speed, but his preparation gave him an edge. He didn’t shy away from contact, either, and that was one of the first qualities Finnerty noticed in Waldo as a freshman.
“I’m not afraid to hit anybody,” Waldo said. “It’s just pure aggression. I’m going to show you that I’m not just a little guy. I’ll show you I hit hard.”
“So we were expecting big things from him,” Finnerty said.
So Waldo practiced with Liberty’s varsity team as a freshman and started a few games as a sophomore before becoming a full-time starter as a junior and senior. Along the way, he frequently spent mornings and evenings in the weight room to gain an advantage.
“He has a phenomenal work ethic,” Finnerty said of the senior captain. “And he’s a phenomenal leader. He’s just such a great kid; a kid you enjoyed to coach.”
Reviving the lacrosse team
As with football, Jake Waldo anchored the center of the field for Liberty’s boys lacrosse team.
He served as the Eagles’ main faceoff midfielder for three consecutive seasons, but, as a senior, he also developed into a strong offensive weapon.
“A real breakout season,” Eagles coach Mike Gesiotto said. “His athletic ability, speed and confidence kicked in.
“His lacrosse IQ and his stick skills improved,” Gesiotto said. “He's a legitimate downhill alpha midi.”
Waldo finished with five goals and three assists for a Liberty team that often struggled to score. The senior captain also had 57 ground balls and won 53 percent of his faceoffs.
In a game against Orange, Waldo won three faceoffs in a row and scored directly off the first two. Only the halftime horn kept him from a potential consecutive hat trick.
“He's an all-around great leader and teammate; what you want on your lacrosse team,” Gesiotto said. “He led by example with hard work, determination.”
Liberty finished this past season with only a 4-9 record, but that’s actually a relatively good season for the Eagles, who had only a 32-143 record from 2005 to 2017. That span included a 0-14 record in 2015, the season before Waldo arrived at Liberty as a freshman.
Waldo’s 2016 Eagles struggled to a 1-11 record, but then they tied a program record with five wins in 2017 (5-9) before setting a program record with a 6-7 mark in 2018.
Like many Liberty players, Waldo began high school with little experience playing lacrosse. He picked up a stick for the first time during the summer following his eighth grade year, only because a friend encouraged him to try the sport.
“I wasn’t very good when I first started, but I just got better,” Waldo said. “I definitely enjoyed it because it’s a fast-paced game. It never really stops, which I like.”
Overcoming injury
Jake Waldo hopes to play football and lacrosse next year at Gettysburg College, so track will be the only sport he discontinues after graduating from high school.
He began running indoor track simply as a way improve his speed for football season, but he ended up flirting with a few region berths in his career.
“My specialty was the 300,” Waldo said. “I could pace myself for 200 meters and just pass everyone the last 100.”
His track accomplishments made him a rare three-sport athlete who amassed 11 varsity letters, which is especially impressive considering his interesting injury history. After suffering a burst appendix in second grade, Waldo broke his arm while playing football in third grade, so he took a three-year hiatus from that sport while dabbling in roller hockey, baseball and basketball.
Shortly after recovering from his broken arm, a chainsaw accident tore up his right hand and caused a little lasting damage that limits his thumb’s range of movement. Regardless, he resumed playing football in seventh grade, only to break his leg while playing around with Airsoft guns as an eighth grader.
Despite all that history, Waldo avoided major injuries in high school, making him a mainstay on Liberty’s athletic fields.
“Just twisted ankles and broken fingers,” Waldo said. “But that’s a given playing football."
