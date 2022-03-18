Fauquier DECA is headed to ICDC
Thirteen Fauquier DECA students recently participated in the state leadership conference in Virginia Beach. The chapter received plaques and certificated for completing the membership, promotional and community service campaigns, along with a Fortune 500 trophy. These recognitions enable six to attend THRIVE Academy at the International Career Day Conference.
Erin Irvin, Jonas Reutzel and Catherine Smith received merit awards, and Bindi Patel received The Irene Dixon Children to Children Foundation Scholarship for $1,000 from the VA DECA Foundation.
