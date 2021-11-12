IN BRIEFS: Business

Oak View National Bank announces 2021 third quarter results
Oak View National Bank reported net income of $621,554 for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, compared to net income of $571,113 for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 8.83%.
Basic and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 were $0.21 compared to $0.20 per share in the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, was $1.60 million, compared to $1.43 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, were $0.55 compared to $0.50 per share for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020.
Selected Highlights:
The net interest margin was 3.28% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.43% and 3.30% for the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020, respectively. The net interest margin was 3.37% for the first nine months of 2021, compared to 3.11% for the first nine months of 2020.
Total assets were $327.72 million on Sept. 30, 2021, an increase of $14.00 million and $43.15 million compared to June 30, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2020, respectively.
Total loans increased to $246.50 million on Sept. 30, 2021, compared to $245.00 million on June 30, 2021, and $245.77 million on Dec. 31, 2020. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans (PPP), loan growth was 3.13% and 8.00% compared to March 31, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2020, respectively.
Credit quality continues to be outstanding as the Bank had just one non-performing loan on Sept. 30, 2021, totaling $5,985 and there were no past due loans at the end of the third quarter 2021.
The Bank recorded provision for loan losses of $9,695 and a recovery of loan losses of $57,848 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively. While the Bank provided adequate reserves for loan growth during the reported periods, a portion of the reserves recognized during 2020 was released as credit deterioration as previously anticipated at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has not been experienced.
Total deposits increased to $283.73 million on Sept. 30, 2021, compared to $270.19 million on June 30, 2021, and $239.89 million on Dec. 31, 2020. This represents an increase of $13.54 million and $43.84 million compared to June 30, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2020, respectively.
Michael Ewing CEO and chairman of the board, stated that during the quarter, a record number of over four hundred new accounts were opened, which contributed significantly to the growth of the bank for the period.
Oak View National Bank, headquartered in Warrenton, serves Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock and surrounding counties with full-service offices in Warrenton, Marshall and Culpeper and a loan production office in Washington, Virginia. Visit at www.oakviewbank.com. Member FDIC.
