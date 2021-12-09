IN BRIEF: Business

Local graphic design studio wins awards
Allen Wayne Ltd. received two Gold Davey Awards for small agencies. The annual International Davey Awards honors the achievements of the “Creative Davids”, who derive their strength from big ideas rather than big budgets. The Davey Awards is the leading awards competition specifically for smaller agencies as they compete with their peers to win the recognition they deserve.
Allen Wayne, Ltd. of Vint Hill was honored for its branding and design of Beltway Brewing Company and Veterans Outdoor Fund created by Robert Pace, creative director and Emily Robillard, web designer.
Beltway Brewing Company’s founder, Sten Sellier, said, “After designing several amazing labels for Beltway, we were excited to partner with Allen Wayne to develop our refreshed retail brand. They did an incredible job aligning with our mission and bringing our vision to life. “
VOF board member, Ashley Leigh, said, “Allen Wayne was a perfect fit. They assisted with identifying our core objectives and provided us with a simple pathway to get results.
Robillard, web designer on both brands, said “It is an honor to be receiving not one, but two, Davey awards in such a prestigious, international competition. This recognition highlights the deep levels of research, design and development which go into each and every brand engagement.”
