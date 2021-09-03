IN BRIEF: Business news

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation announces cash dividend
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on September 24 to shareholders of record as of September 10. The quarterly cash dividend represents an annual yield to shareholders of approximately 3.23% based on the closing price of the company’s common stock on August 30.
The bank has eleven banking office locations, including Fauquier and Prince William counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.