How to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

Phases
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Jan. 13 that Phase 1b would include a larger portion of the population than previously planned. These are the individuals eligible to be vaccinations in the current phases of Virginia’s vaccine rollout:
- Phase 1a: Health care workers and long-term care residents.
- Phase 1b: Front-line workers, all individuals aged 65 years and older, people living or working in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps, and persons aged 16 to 64 years with a high-risk medical condition or disability that increases their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
More information about the phases of Virginia's vaccine rollout can be found here.
How to register
A form is available at rrhd.org for individuals to register for vaccinations under Phase 1b. As vaccine becomes available, health department representatives will call those who have registered to arrange an appointment.
All persons aged 75 years and older who require assistance completing the online survey to register for a vaccine may call 540-308-6072 to speak with a Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District employee. (Anyone who has already filled out the survey should not call this number, as it will result in multiple entries.)
Additionally, the Fauquier County Department of Social Services can assist county residents aged 75 years old or older with registration. The phone number is 540-422-8400.
Phase 1b vaccine survey for front-line workers
Business owners or managers who employ workers directly involved in public-facing, face-to-face interactions in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District may complete a survey at rrhd.org to be placed on the list of employers requesting COVID-19 vaccinations for their staff.
