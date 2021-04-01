Phases
These are the individuals eligible to be vaccinations in the current phases of Virginia’s vaccine rollout:
- Phase 1a: Health care workers and long-term care residents.
- Phase 1b: Front-line workers, all individuals aged 65 years and older, people living or working in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps, and persons aged 16 to 64 years with a high-risk medical condition or disability that increases their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
More information about the phases of Virginia's vaccine rollout can be found here.
Gov. Northam announced April 1 that all Virginia residents ages 16 and older will be eligible to sign up for the waiting list as of Saturday, April 18.
How to register
On Feb. 16, Virginia launched a statewide vaccine pre-registration system at vaccinate.virginia.gov. This is a centralized website for all state residents to pre-register for vaccines.
A statewide call center to help residents register for a vaccine and to answer questions has also been created, and can be reached at 877-275-8343. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Spanish-speaking representatives will be available along with English speakers.
The Fauquier County government established a hotline for county residents to sign up for a vaccine and ask questions about the vaccine rollout. The call center can be reached at 540-422-0111, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Questions can also be addressed to covid.registration@fauquiercounty.gov.
Additionally, the Fauquier County Department of Social Services can assist county residents aged 75 years old or older with registration. The phone number is 540-422-8400.
Residents 65 years old and older may visit here or call 800-746-7287 to register for a vaccine through CVS Pharmacy.
Phase 1b vaccine survey for front-line workers
Business owners or managers who employ workers directly involved in public-facing, face-to-face interactions in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District may complete a survey at rrhd.org to be placed on the list of employers requesting COVID-19 vaccinations for their staff.
