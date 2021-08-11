Horse briefs

Olympic silver for Upperville’s St. Bride’s Farm
David and Barbara Roux’s Baloutinue was part of the silver-medal-winning show jumping squad last week in Tokyo. Rider Laura Kraut was joined by teammates Jessica Springsteen and McLain Ward for the narrow loss in a jump-off for gold with Sweden.
The Roux’s St. Bride's Farm has owned Baloutinue, an 11-year-old Hanoverian gelding by Balou de Rouet out of Landor S, since April. Middleburg rider Adam Prudent started Baloutinue’s international career in 2019; the pair logging consistent results at the FEI 2- and 3-star levels, moving up to 5-star earlier this year. Kraut, who won Olympic gold in 2008 at Beijing, took over the ride when the gelding was sold to St. Bride’s this spring.
At 55, Kraut became the oldest American woman to win an Olympic medal in history.
Hunt trail rides listed
Many local hunts are planning August open trail rides and training events in preparation for the season that opens in September.
The Bull Run Hunt has a moonlight ride Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. from Highlands in Culpeper. Bullrunhunt.com.
Warrenton Hunt hosts two August rides – Aug. 15 is from Winfall Farm in Catlett, Aug. 29 from Elmwood in Catlett. Both rides begin at 8 a.m. with refreshments to follow. warrentonhunt.com.
Old Dominion Hounds has two open schooling days at its hunter trial field in Orlean. Riders can practice over hunt fences from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a hunt professional on the grounds for assistance, if needed. Text master Debbie Welch for details: (540) 631-8607.
The Piedmont Foxhounds are hosting an open trail ride Aug. 14 from Peace and Plenty in Upperville. The guided, two-hour ride starts at 8 a.m.
Save the date
The 122nd anniversary Warrenton Horse Show is Sept. 1 to 5 at the historic showgrounds on Shirley Avenue near old town Warrenton. Classes run all day, every day of the show, with night sessions on Thursday – a new jumper classic, Saturday – the Miller Toyota Hunter Classic, and Sunday – “hunt night.” Details are at warrentonhorseshow.com.
Thoroughbred yearling show at Warrenton showgrounds Sept. 8
Virginia-sired or certified yearlings will compete for $35,000 in prizes at the 20th annual Virginia Breeders Fund yearling futurity Sept. 8 at the Warrenton Horse Show grounds. Admission is free.
Find out more at vabred.org.
Horse courses at Emory and Henry College
Emory and Henry College in southwest Virginia will offer a new bachelor’s of art degree in Equine Assisted Therapy, starting this fall.
The therapy blends psychology and equine studies courses, designed to train students in human psychology and psychopathology and how horses may be used in order to improve mental health.
“This interdisciplinary program blends the college’s expertise in equine studies and psychology to create an opportunity for students who are interested in utilizing their knowledge and love of horses in order to offer therapeutic services to children and adults,” said Jessica Denniston, assistant professor. “This major provides an excellent path for students interested in receiving graduate training in various mental health fields as well as allied fields such as occupational therapy.”
The program will be based on the Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association model, recognized as the standard-setting organization in this field.
Visit www.ehc.edu/equinetherapy for details.
Record season, so far, at Colonial Downs
Colonial Downs kicked off its 2021 racing season last week with a record opening day handle of $2.66 million, spurred by a four-pack of $100,000 Virginia turf stakes and the return of fans to the New Kent track now in its third year under ownership of the Colonial Downs Group.
The season continues every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday through Sept. 1. More is at colonialdowns.com.
Hound performance trials set this fall
The Bull Run Hunt will host a foxhound performance trials Oct. 23, with Blue Ridge Hunt hosting on Oct. 24. Details are at bullrunhunt.com.
