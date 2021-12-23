Horse Briefs

New hunter show series listed in Middleburg
Fox Chase Farm in Middleburg will host one show series for ponies this winter and one for horses. Pony show dates are Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Feb. 5, Feb. 19, March 5 and March 19. Horse show dates are Jan. 9, Jan. 23, Feb. 6, Feb. 20, March 6 and March 20.
Find more information at themiddleburgbarn.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2022-Hunter-Show-Prize-List1.pdf.
Jan. 9 open sighthound trial planned
A lure coursing practice event is scheduled Jan. 9 at Foxcliffe near Flint Hill. The trial is open to all breeds, and lure runs are free. Spectators are also welcome to the outdoor event.
Competition begins at 12 noon
Call (540) 364-1762 for details and directions.
Tuesday Talks start up Jan. 11
The Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center in Leesburg hosts the popular Tuesday Talk series starting Jan. 11. The free vet talks will be conducted as webinars for a second year.
Lectures include: Jan. 11, Dr. Elizabeth MacDonald on Cushing’s disease and other metabolic conditions; Feb. 8, Dr. Krista Estell on spinal cord disease in the horse; March 8, Dr. Maureen Kelleher on equine orthopedics; and April 12, Dr. Jennifer Barrett on new findings about colic.
All lectures begin at 7 p.m., with online Q and A sessions after the presentations.
Log in to emc.vetmed.vt.edu to follow the lecture series.
Local horse club seeking new members
The local chapter of the adult version of the education-based youth Pony Club is actively recruiting new members. The Piedmont chapter of the Old People’s Riding Club will have its annual meeting Sunday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. at the Jeffersonton Community Center.
The riding and training club is open to all disciplines and has mounted activities at least twice a month. Riding and learning opportunities include dressage, trail obstacles, jumping, musical quadrille rides and trail rides along with stable management lessons and other unmounted activities. OPRC-Piedmont's annual general meeting will be at 1 p.m. on January 30 at the Jeffersonton Community Center.
Find more at oprcpiedmont.org.
Winter show series starts Jan. 8
The TWA winter hunter-jumper series is scheduled at Frying Pan Park in Herndon. Hunter dates are Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Feb. 12, March 5 and March 19.
Jumper dates are Jan. 9, Jan. 23, Feb. 13, March 6 and March 20.
A full prize list and entry details are on the TWA Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.