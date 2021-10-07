horse briefs

Fall steeplechase underway
The National Steeplechase Association fall circuit kicked off Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Legacy Chase north of Baltimore. Dolly Fisher’s Schoodic, Connor Hankin up, edged Tomgarrow (Tom Garner) and Storm Team (Graham Watters) in the $25,000 Shawan Cup timber stake. It looked like the setup for a grudge match at the Oct. 23 International Gold Cup in The Plains; Schoodic and Tomgarrow finished 1-2 in the Virginia Gold Cup this spring.
Virginia’s fall ’chase series began with the Oct. 3 Foxfield Races in Charlottesville. The races move to Middleburg for Virginia Fall on Oct. 9, with the Gold Cup Oct. 23 and the Montpelier Races in Orange on Nov. 6.
Complete results, more photos and a full schedule, including ticket and admission details for the Virginia meets, are at nationalsteeplechase.com.
Richest weekend in Virginia harness history
Owner Pam Wagner collected four wins this past weekend in Virginia Breeder's championship events at Shenandoah Downs – two with trotters and two with pacers, as nearly $700,000 was distributed among eight title clashes for freshmen and sophomores.
It was the richest harness racing in the event's 24 years.
The 2021 Shenandoah Downs meet continues through Oct. 16 with racing Friday at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. Races are streamed live at shenandoahdowns.com and replays are based on the website.
Competition returns to Warrenton showgrounds
The Winslett Advantage hosts a hunter schooling show this Sunday, Oct. 10 at the historic Warrenton Horse Show grounds. Divisions range from leadline through working hunter.
Complete entry information is at twahorseshows.yolasite.com.
Hunter pace series continues
Virginia’s fall hunter pace series moves to the Warrenton Hunt for a hunter pace Oct. 17; Old Dominion Hounds, Oct. 24; and Orange County Hounds, Oct. 31. The Orange County event includes judging performance as well as the timed hunter pace. Details are at bullrunhuntclub.com.
Virginia field hunter championship scheduled
The 2021 Virginia Field Hunter Championships will be hosted by the Farmington Hunt, Oct. 17 at Fox Ridge Farm.
Two members are invited from each of Virginia’s 20 recognized packs to take part in the three-part judged competition.
The first championship was held at the Farmington Hunt Club across from what is now the Foxfield racecourse in 1950.
Spectators can enjoy the day for free. Details and directions are at farmingtonhunt.org.
Southern Heritage hunter show
Southern Heritage Farm in Midland hosts its final hunter show of the season Oct. 23. Divisions range from leadline through working hunter. A full prize list and entry information is at southernheritagefarm.com.
