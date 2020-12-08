Despite a year filled with unprecedented challenges for retail businesses, consumer spending in the lead up to Christmas is actually on pace to be higher this year than last year. The National Retail Association, a lobbying group for retail business interests, projects holiday-related spending will increase between 3.6% and 5.2% --- more than the average annual increase in any year since 2014.
If that proves true, it would be remarkable, given the drop in spending during the early days of the pandemic. Retail sales fell precipitously in the spring across the country, with national retail sales falling 15% in April compared to the same month in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But unlike the post-2008 recession, when it took almost three years for retail sales to recover to their previous levels, demand rebounded this year in the course of a few months. By June, sales had risen well above their 2019 levels and increased even more by October.
Still, it is an uphill battle for small, locally owned businesses. In practically every category, competition from big retailers like Amazon and Walmart remains a challenge for small shops. And despite efforts to promote local businesses during the pandemic, the exact same number of people in the United States – about one in four – said they plan to buy from a small business this holiday season as last year, according to a survey by the National Retail Association.
In a stark change from even a few years ago, fewer than half of U.S. consumers plan to shop at a department store this year, marking an acceleration of a years-long decline in the shopping-mall retail culture that had dominated in the United States for decades. In its place, online sales have become the dominate way people shop before Christmas; three in five consumers plan to buy something online during the holidays.
There are some signs that consumers are spending money closer to home this year. Monthly sales tax revenue in Fauquier County has risen significantly this year compared to 2019, indicating that much of the spending that would normally have taken place outside the county took place in stores located within Fauquier instead.
(A portion of the state sales tax collected at the point of sale is distributed to localities; in fiscal year 2020, local sales tax revenue accounted for less than 6% of the county’s general fund revenue.)
In August, for instance, the time of year when many people would normally be on vacation – and therefore spending money outside the county – sales tax revenue in Fauquier County rose 31% compared to the same month the previous year, indicating that local residents largely stayed in the area instead of traveling. By September, that year-over-year increase had fallen, but sales tax revenue was still 15% more than the same month in 2019.
Whether or not the trend toward more local spending will continue – and whether that local spending goes to locally owned businesses or to national chains like Walmart and Home Depot – is impossible to determine until well into the new year, when more data becomes available.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.