The Highland Hawks shut out Fredericksburg Christian in the fourth quarter Saturday to win their third consecutive Delaney Athletic Conference girls basketball tournament championship.
Top-seeded Highland clinched the title by beating the No. 3 Eagles 52-22 in the final at home in Warrenton.
“I am so proud of how hard each girl has worked to get us to this very moment,” Hawks coach Diana Martinez said. “Our focus was doing all the little things right and our ladies did just that.”
In her three seasons as coach, Highland has a 64-16 record, including a 34-4 run at home and a 33-2 mark against DAC teams. By winning Saturday the Hawks improved to 20-6 overall this winter, giving them three consecutive 20-win seasons.
So they will enter the VISAA Division II state tournament with an eight-game winning streak and an average margin of victory of 37 points in that span. Highland is the No. 4 seed in D-II despite a roster void of seniors after graduation cost the Hawks nearly 4,000 points produced by seniors during their run to the 2018-19 state championship.
Against Fredericksburg, Megan Kirby led Highland with 19 points while Mackenzie Cochrane recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Abby Soltys added eight points and Caite Leake had seven.
Cochrane also had eight blocks while Soltys had six steals and Kirby had four.
“We did not execute as well on the offensive end as we’d like. On the defensive end, we got after it,” Martinez said. “At the end of the day, defense and rebounding wins championships.”
Highland finished the game on a 16-0 run in the fourth quarter after allowing only 15 points in the first half, in part thanks to the turnovers they forced with a full-court press. McKenzie Andrews finished the game with 11 rebounds and Soltys had nine, helping the Hawks amass 26 offensive rebounds. Soltys also had six assists.
Highland advanced to the championship game by defeating No. 4 Trinity Christian 54-22 Thursday at home, again gaining an advantage via full-court pressure. The Hawks used a 14-0 run in the first quarter for an 18-4 lead en route to a 33-9 halftime advantage. Kirby scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half before Highland built a 44-17 lead entering the fourth period.
“We were in sync on both ends of the floor and that’s a tribute to our point guards,” Martinez said of Soltys and Kirby. “Both ladies played with great poise, energy, and led our team.”
Cochrane led Highland with 17 points, 15 rebounds and six steals.
She “rebounded relentlessly and did damage in the paint,” Martinez said, “which aided in our balanced attack."
Soltys added her ninth double-double of the season with 12 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, while Kirby had 17 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals.
Highland boys basketball 68, Seton 58
With 17 points from their lone senior, Zion Hanberry, the Highland Hawks won their third consecutive Delaney Athletic Conference boys basketball tournament championship.
They defeated Seton 68-58 at home in Warrenton to bump their record to 28-2 with a 20-game win streak while the Conquistadors fell to 18-8 with three of those losses to Highland.
Angelo Brizzi and Caleb Furr added 14 points each with seven for Yusef Salih, while Furr had eight rebounds with five apiece by Hanberry and Patrick O'Brien. Brizzi also had eight assists and five steals while Salih had four assists and Hanberry had three steals with three blocks from Roman Barshow.
For Seton, Jack Vander Woude scored 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting (6-for-9 3-pointers) with seven rebounds, while Andrew Nguyen had 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. John Paul Vander Woude added 10 points, three assists and two steals, while Dominic Olszewski had seven points and six rebounds.
The Conquistadors led 16-14 in the first quarter before falling behind 31-28 at halftime and entering the fourth period behind 52-49. Then Highland finished on a 16-9 run.
