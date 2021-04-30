GIRLS SOCCER SCHEDULES

FAUQUIER: April 27 at Liberty; April 29 HOME vs. Millbrook; May 4 at Handley; May 7 at Kettle Run; May 11 HOME vs. Liberty; May 14 HOME vs. Culpeper; May 18 at James Wood; May 21 HOME vs. Kettle Run; May 25 at Sherando; June 1 at Culpeper
KETTLE RUN: April 27 at Handley; April 29 HOME vs. Culpeper; May 4 at Liberty; May 7 HOME vs. Fauquier; May 11 at Culpeper; May 14 HOME vs. Millbrook; May 18 HOME vs. Sherando; May 21 at Fauquier; May 24 at James Wood; May 28 HOME vs. Liberty
LIBERTY: April 27 HOME vs. Fauquier; April 29 at Sherando; May 4 HOME vs. Kettle Run; May 7 at Millbrook; May 11 at Fauquier; May 14 HOME vs. James Wood; May 18 at Culpeper; May 21 HOME vs. Handley; May 25 HOME vs. Culpeper; May 28 at Kettle Run
