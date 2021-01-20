FAUQUIER
Coach: Brian Foddrell (Third year)
2020 record:14-10
Varsity returnees: Emma Carter (Sr.), Skyler Furr (Jr.), Makayla Foddrell (Jr.), Shannon Seilers (Soph.)
Early results: Beat Kettle Run 39-25; beat Warren County 37-31; beat Liberty 44-24
KETTLE RUN
Coach: David Noonan (First year)
2020 record: 5-15
Varsity returnees: Maddy Edwards (Sr.), Faith Schaefer (Sr.), Mary Maxwell (Sr.), Ashley Hume (Jr.), Emma Humphries (Jr.), Madison Canterbury (Jr.), Kate Bloom (Soph.)
Early results: Lost to Fauquier 39-25, Lost to Culpeper 35-32
LIBERTY
Coach: Quynh Nguyen (third year)
2020 record: 8-15
Varsity returnees: Allison Corvin (Jr.), Robin Morton (Jr.), Nicole Costanzo (Jr.), Brianna Gutierrez (Soph.), Lauren Leatherman (Soph.)
Early results: Lost to Fauquier 44-24
