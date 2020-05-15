A 12-year-old girl was struck by a car on Hidden Creek Lane in Warrenton just before 3 p.m. on Friday, May 15, according to Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis. Town of Warrenton Police responded to the scene.
Kochis said that the girl "was scratched up, but she's OK. She was lucky."
