Summer camps are an opportunity for kids to improve athletic skills in their favorite sport or try out a variety of options to find the perfect fit. According to LeagueNetwork.com, involvement in sports offers more than just physical benefits. Participating in a sport also:

Develops self-esteem: A high-five, pat on the back, thumbs up, or even a nod of approval – these are simple gestures that can help build confidence in kids. You’ll often see these signals come from teammates and coaches when they want to recognize someone for a job well done. Kids also develop self-confidence the more they learn about themselves and their abilities.

Provides regular exercise: Tell a child to exercise and they may put up a fight. Exercise does, after all, sound like work. But tell a kid to go out and play with their friends, and you won’t get an argument. When kids play sports, they probably don’t even realize how much healthier they are becoming. They are building stamina and endurance. Their hearts are getting healthier thanks to all the aerobic activity, and they’re maintaining a healthy body weight, which will help them ward off diseases associated with obesity.

Promotes teamwork: The ability to work well with others is a skill that youth athletes will learn playing sports.

Teaches time management: Youth athletes have been observed to be better students. Through sports, kids learn about time management and discipline.

Summer sports camps offer opportunities for both team and individual sports suited for every athletic ability.

Haymarket Iceplex: Ages 6 to 12; Spring Break Camp is April 11 to 15. Summer camps will run from June through August. Haymarket Iceplex offers both “learn-to-skate camps” for beginner figure skaters and hockey players as well as hockey skills camps for intermediate hockey players. Skaters will be practicing skills and playing games and having lots of fun on the ice. Visit haymarketiceplex.com for more information on all of the summer camps they are offering.

Fauquier County Parks and Recreation: Register for all Fauquier County Parks and Recreation summer camps including these sports-based camps at fauquiercounty.gov. Many sports camps are offered throughout the summer including: