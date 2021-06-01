Former Senator John Warner: 'My ties are to 'Fauquier County'

The political world remembers former Sen. John Warner as a warm statesman who treated everyone with respect. (See related story on page 3.) On his passing last week, Fauquier’s horse country remembered him as an equestrian as well.
Warner was well-known and widely respected as a rider, landowner, farmer, foxhunter and racing official. He hunted regularly with the Piedmont Foxhounds; his Atoka Farm at the intersection of Route 50 and Atoka Road was central to the pack’s “south of 50” territory, though he often rode with other area packs.
Upperville attorney Mildred F. “Bucky” Slater recalls riding with him regularly at Rappahannock.
“He was a great man,” Slater said Monday, reminiscing about her years in the saddle with Warner, who she said was quite a skilled rider with top-quality horses. “He’d come and hunt with us at Rappahannock Hunt (based at her family’s Thornton Hill Farm in Sperryville) often, and he’d join us on canoe trips on the Thornton River, too. He was quite a good friend. He’ll be missed.”
Slater said Warner often served as a mounted official at the Rappahannock Hunt Point-to-Point, as well as a patrol judge in the stewards’ stand, at Rappahannock and at the Gold Cup races.
Warner also hunted with the Orange County Hounds, kenneled in The Plains, and served on the club’s Board of Stewards. OCH huntsman, the late Melvin Poe, spoke highly of Warner and his “fox sense” in the hunt field. Warner wrote to Poe, captured in Peter Winants’ “Foxhunting” book, reflecting on his “years of hunt service (serving) as an inspiration to other foxhunters for years to come. I value your friendship greatly.”
Warner was equally well-regarded in the steeplechase world. His horse, Virginia-bred Annual Meeting, won two runnings of the Virginia Gold Cup – 1969 and 1971, and is a member of the Virginia Steeplechase Association Hall of Fame. Warner often served as a patrol judge at Gold Cup when it moved from the old Broadview course to Great Meadow in the mid-1980s and handed out the perpetual trophy in the winner’s circle.
“My ties are to Fauquier County,” he once told a Washington Post reporter standing railside at the new racecourse. “Being at (the Virginia Gold Cup) is never a disappointment.”
One time that Warner’s political and equestrian worlds collided was on Virginia Gold Cup Day in 1969. Secretary of Defense Mel Laird had called an emergency meeting with then-Assistant Secretary of the Navy Warner, and others, at Airlie near Warrenton. The meeting, at the height of the Vietnam conflict, took precedent over Warner attending the races just a few miles away at the old Broadview course located a couple blocks off today’s Warrenton bypass.
Warner later teased that it was a hardship. “That was a hard one,” Warner quipped to a newspaper after his Annual Meeting won his first Gold Cup. It was Warner’s biggest steeplechase win to date.
Warner served as a Gold Cup racing official as late as 1971.
The beloved senator also used horses to cement his relationship with actress Elizabeth Taylor when the two met on a blind date in 1976. “I think she fell in love with (my) farm, and I guess I came along with the horses,” Warner joked to People magazine about his high-profile marriage to Taylor, who was also an accomplished equestrian. “I thought we would get married, live on the farm, raise horses,” Taylor told Larry King on his show in 2001. “I thought it would be all very sort of farmish and horsey, and I could have animals, and I would go out and brand the cattle.”
