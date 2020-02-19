Fauquier Hospital surgeons are excited about a new tool that will help them with abdominal surgeries. The $1.8 million surgical robot – the Intuitive da Vinci Xi –is designed to assist surgeons with hernia, colon, kidney, prostate, gallbladder and bariatric procedures.
The first surgeries using the robot will be performed Thursday, Feb. 20. General surgeons Dr. Benjamin Wampler and Dr. Andrew Gordon will each perform hernia operations; Dr. Elizabeth Alexandra Zubowicz will perform a sleeve surgery. (The bariatric procedure removes about 80 percent of the stomach, leaving a sleeve-shaped organ.) All three surgeons are with Northern Virginia Surgical Specialists.
They agree that the robot offers surgeons better control, which can result in less disruption of surrounding tissue and, in many cases, less post-operative pain for the patient than with traditional laparoscopic surgeries.
The surgery using the robot is still laparoscopic, in that instruments and a camera enter the body through small incisions. The difference, said the surgeons, is in the level of precision they can achieve with the new technology.
Wampler explained that the four sterile “arms” of the robot are completely controlled by the surgeon at all times. One arm has a camera, managed by a foot pedal the surgeon controls; two arms use tiny instruments capable of cutting, suturing and cauterizing; the fourth arm, which can be locked in place, can hold surrounding tissue. “Because we can be more precise, there is less disruption to surrounding tissue,” Wampler said.
He said that the incisions through which the instruments move inside the body are smaller, and the camera provides better visualization.
Zubowicz added that the arms on the instruments are longer, so they can move further into the body if necessary.
She explained that the instruments on the arms have intricate gears that allow the surgeon to move the instruments more naturally. “The instruments are very flexible. They mimic everything you are doing.” With regular laparoscopic surgery, she said, the instruments just open and close; “with the robot, we can suture and cut the sutures … We used to have to tack things in place.” She said sutures cause less damage.
Gordon said that electricity can be sent to a specific part of the instruments, so an area can be cauterized while it’s being cut. The energy can even be dispersed to just the tip of the instrument for pinpoint cauterization.
Zubowicz pointed out that the robot provides a big advantage in hernia surgery. Instead of just positioning a mesh patch over the hole in the tissue caused by the hernia, surgeons can pull the two sides of the rift together, suture them together and then add a mesh over that for security.
She said that studies have shown that this method results in better function of the muscles after surgery.
Gordon agreed, “We used to do what’s called ‘bridge repair,’” referring to the way the mesh “bridges” the two sides of the tissue. “The function of the abdominal was not as ideal” with that method. With the robot, he said, “We can do much more precise, durable repairs.”
He said, “The robot allows you to simulate the natural movements of the surgeon’s fingers, hand, wrist and elbows. You have all the range of motion.”
Zubowicz said that since she specializes in bariatric surgery, she often has to confront the problem of cutting through a very large abdominal wall. “That makes traditional laparoscopic surgery difficult. But since the robot does the hard work, I don’t have to use physical strength to do that.”
She sees another plus: “Surgeons often suffer from carpel tunnel, neck, back and wrist problems because of the work they do. With the robot, that completely goes away. I think it will extend the careers of surgeons.”
The physicians point out that not every patient is a candidate for robotic surgery. Wampler said, “Someone with a lot of scar tissue, from a lot of previous surgeries, for instance,” would not be a good candidate.
Gordon is the only one of the surgeons who received da Vinci training as part of his medical education. “It was built into my training,” he said.
Zubowicz completed robotics training during her residency; she had further training more recently through Intuitive.
Wampler accomplished all his robotics training post-residency, within the last few years.
Zubowicz said that OB-GYN and urological specialists will be able to utilize the robots as well, after they become certified.
