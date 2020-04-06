The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District announced that a resident of Rappahannock County has tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The patient, a man in his 40s, has mild symptoms at present, and is being treated as an outpatient while isolated from the general public, according to a news release. He was self-quarantined prior to becoming symptomatic, and tested as soon as symptoms appeared, the health district reports.
Health District staff will be contacting anyone identified as a close contact of this individual, according to the news release. Those identified will be asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.
To protect patient confidentiality no further information about the patient will be released, the Health District news release said.
“We continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our health district. This is a reminder that we need to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing if we do have to go out for necessary supplies” said RRHD Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner. “It is our duty to do all we can to protect ourselves and our community and slow the spread of this virus.”
In some patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Stay home as much as possible — especially when you are sick.
- Practice social distancing. Wear a cloth face mask and maintain at least 6 feet of space between yourself and other individuals when you must be out in public.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the RRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 540-316-6302. For the latest on COVID-19, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus. This case is not yet reflected in the website dashboard, which is updated daily, with cases recorded by 5 p.m. the evening before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.