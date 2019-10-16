Fire departments around the county are planning events to recognize Fire Prevention Month and provide fun activities to the community.
The Remington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department will have its Fall Bash on Saturday, Oct. 19at 9 a.m. A raffle starts at 11 a.m.; tickets are $20 each for the raffle and are available at RTO Tire & Auto. Multiple vendors will be onsite for the Fall Bash and there will also be a silent auction.
The Marshall Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department will host an open house on Sunday, Oct. 20, from noon to 4 p.m. at the station at 4160 Rectortown Road, Marshall. There will be a food truck, a moon bounce, face painting, raffles, burn demonstrations and much more.
Also on Sunday, Oct. 20, the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company will hold its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 167 W. Shirley Ave. The family-friendly event will feature a helicopter landing and vehicle extrication demonstration. Refreshments will be served along with a station tour and display of various equipment.
The Orlean Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department will celebrate Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, starting at 6 p.m. with a trunk-or-treat in the back parking lot. Adults are invited to decorate their vehicles, get into their own costumes and hand out treats to the youngsters. At 6:30 p.m., the party will move upstairs to the bay area for a magic show, free pizza and drinks (non-alcoholic). All neighborhood children are welcome to attend this event at Orlean’s beautiful new fire and rescue station at 6838 Leeds Manor Road, Orlean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.