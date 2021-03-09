FIELD HOCKEY FAST FACTS

LIBERTY
Coach: Katie Norman
2019 record: 18-2 (District champs)
Varsity returnees: Daphne Daymude, Gretchen Thomas, Abby Keller, Keely Crane, Jazmyn Reynolds, Skylar Hadlar, Sydni Smith, Alexandra Lichty, Summer Butler, Emma Costanzo, Nicolle Cabanban, Riley Hines, Denali Daymude
Early games: March 9 at Culpeper; March 11 HOME vs. Kettle Run (H)
KETTLE RUN
Coach: Julia Kuhlberg
2019 record: 9-8
Varsity returnees: Kiersten Johannesen, Aubrey Kearns, Samantha Malloy, Kaitlyn Nakamura, Paige Proctor, Marley Rowell, Abbey Smith, Katelyn Stone, Maddie White, Lauren Witte, Jessica Wood
Early games: March 9 at George Mason; March 11 at Liberty
FAUQUIER
Coach: Brooke Settle
2019 record: 6-9
Varsity returnees: Quinn Holden, Abby McCusker, Paige Keith, Stephanie Fisher, Zofeya Maldanado, Jessica Summers, Jackie Timberlake, Erin Irvin
Early games: March 9 HOME vs. Eastern View; March 11 HOME vs. Culpeper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.